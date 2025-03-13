George Russell has responded to track changes at Albert Park after being “fortunate” not to be “collected” in the aftermath of a big crash last season.

Russell lost control of his Mercedes on the entry to Turn 6 on the penultimate lap of last season’s Australian Grand Prix, while chasing Fernando Alonso.

While looking to overtake the Aston Martin driver, the Briton appeared to suffer oversteer into Turn 6 before sliding into the gravel trap, hitting the barrier and being spat back out onto the circuit with the damaged car on its side – with changes now made at Albert Park to try and limit that risk.

Russell took to team radio immediately to call for a red flag as he was stranded in the middle of the circuit at a high-speed corner, and while the track was brought to a Virtual Safety Car speed, the Mercedes driver quickly responded by saying the move had taken too long to make.

But with track changes having taken place, including a switch to negative kerb to look to limit destabilising cars alongside pushing back the barriers at Turn 7, Russell reflected on that moment last season and what lies ahead.

“Yeah, I know there’s been changes to the circuit through that corner,” Russell told reporters in Australia.

“There’s been a few big crashes there and obviously it was a big one in itself. I’m fortunate I didn’t get collected afterwards.

“I think the duty lies on the FIA, to be honest, in this regard. I think the people around the circuit have done everything they can to make that corner slightly better if you were to have a crash so… You know, it’s part of racing, it’s the dangers that we involve ourselves with.

“It’s when you push the limits and you’re going for everything, it sometimes bites – but I trust in the people.”

Explaining the full extent of the adjustments made at Albert Park, an FIA spokesperson said: “Following a review of last year’s event at Albert Park, several changes to Turn 6 and Turn 7 have been approved in collaboration with the local ASN and the grand prix organisers.

“The kerb at the exit of Turn 6 through entry and apex of Turn 7 has been replaced with a single specification of negative kerb.

“This adjustment removes the transition from negative to positive kerb that was present in this area, which previously had been addressed by local modification (grinding) of the kerb to provide a smoother transition between kerb types. The intent is to remove the possibility of this transition destabilising a car.

“Additionally, the gravel trap now extends to the back of the kerb and the barrier on the left-hand side of Turn 7 has also been moved and re-profiled to mitigate the possibility of a car coming to rest in a position near the racing line following an impact with the energy absorbing barrier in this area.

“These changes were proposed based on feedback from the FIA Safety Department following their ongoing analysis of all circuits, as well as input from drivers and teams. They aim to provide improvement in safety whilst maintaining corner dynamics and exciting racing.”

