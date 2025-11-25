George Russell joked Toto Wolff had been “very generous” during contract discussions for the British driver to stay at Mercedes.

With his previous deal set to expire at the end of this year, Russell’s future was becoming an increasingly talked about subject in the F1 paddock but any speculation was put to bed after he signed a new deal in October.

Having lost Lewis Hamilton the year previously, Wolff and Mercedes would have been keen to avoid the same fate with Russell but the longer his negotiations wore on, the more credibility any rumours of him leaving appeared to have.

All of that though has proven to be unfounded with Russell committing to a multi-year deal at Brackley and a pay rise to boot.

Asked on Sky Sports about the deal and Russell’s ability to get money out of previous financier Toto Wolff, the 27-year-old joked his boss had been “very generous.”

“He was very generous to be honest,” Russell said of the man who recently sold a portion of his Mercedes shares for a rumoured $300m. “I mean, he’s doing all right himself, to be fair. He can afford to dish out a little bit.”

Although said with a smile, Russell also complimented Wolff for not only focusing on the drivers but ensuring every team member was paid what they deserved.

“He always looks after the ones who he believes deserve it and he does that not only with his drivers, but with everybody within the team. Those who show that they deserve it, they’re rewarded.”

Pressed on whether speculation about his contract had hindered his season, Russell said it was not a “distraction” but did say he was happy to no longer be answering questions on the subject.

“There was obviously a lot of noise,” he explained.

“Of course, would I have enjoyed less questions on a Thursday about it? Probably, but that’s how the game goes and now I’m in a much stronger position that I won’t find myself in that position again, so that’s a good thing.”

One of the rumoured sticking points of discussion was the number of PR days Russell would have to do with F1 drivers spending a lot of time appeasing the team’s sponsors.

Russell’s extension also comes at a time when Wolff has made no secret of his desire to have Verstappen in the car but the current Mercedes driver said his place in 2027 is secured, provided he performs.

“It is something I haven’t actually said publicly, but the deal is, if I’m performing [next year], we have a specific clause that if I reach [a target], we will automatically renew for 2027,” Russell told the Telegraph.

“So my seat for 2027 is in my hands.

“So I’m not being strung along here. We’re not going to be in the same position as we were six months ago. If I perform, and I don’t want to go into details, but if I perform, then 100 per cent I’ll be staying.”

