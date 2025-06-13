George Russell bumped into Max Verstappen a week after their Spanish Grand Prix clash, but the biggest issue on hand was Verstappen was trying to get baby Lily’s pram folded and through security.

Russell and Verstappen have had several notable incidents in the last two years, the most recent being their Spanish Grand Prix collision.

Russell, Verstappen and the baby pram

Verstappen courted controversy in Barcelona when he clattered into Russell in a move that the Mercedes driver felt was “very deliberate.”

The stewards ruled that the ‘collision was undoubtedly caused by the actions’ of Verstappen and gave him a 10-second penalty that dropped him from fifth to tenth at the chequered flag.

He was also given three penalty points on his Super Licence, moving him to within one point of a race ban.

But while the Dutch driver was defiant in the moment, he admitted in the cold light of Monday morning that his move against Russell was “not right”.

He, however, saw no reason to speak with the Mercedes driver about it.

F1 2025: The season’s winners and losers

👉 The results of the F1 2025 championship

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

“Sharing my view of things, how I thought that race panned out not ideal for me. But then that was my statement, and then I went back to enjoy my day,” he told the media, including PlanetF1.com, in Montreal.

“It’s not hard,” he added, “I mean, you always reflect every race, even the good ones. So it isn’t hard at all.”

But amidst those reflections there has not been a one-on-one chat with Russell, nor will there be.

In fact when they bumped into one another at the airport a week later, the conversation was light-hearted as Verstappen took on every parents biggest challenge – folding the baby pram.

“That was quite funny to be fair and I did have a giggle about that,” Russell revealed to Sky F1. “We bumped into each other at the airport on Sunday morning when I was going to Roland Garros.

“To be honest, I totally forgot about Barcelona because he was there with his newborn [baby], and we were at the security machine. He just had a quick chat and then he was busy folding the pram down to put it through the machine.”

Asked about that encounter, Verstappen called it “very random” but that was all he had to say about it.

He did, however, touch on that clash at the Spanish Grand Prix, reiterating that it was a “misjudgement” on his part.

“Of course, like I said, it was not the right thing to do at the time. It was a misjudgement, clearly, in the corner, but you don’t need to go into full detail of why, how and what. Everyone makes mistakes in life. Everyone learns from them and we just move on,” he said.

“It was just a very frustrating few laps in a row. I got driven into on the straight, I almost crashed already with the hard tyres. Then I got driven into in Turn 1.

“Then they tell me that I have to give the place back. I’m like, that makes no sense. So it was a lot of things that just came together.

“Until that point we had a good race. We did the right strategy for our car, and we at least put a bit of pressure on McLaren in the race, where they were again very fast compared to everyone else. But, yeah, just a frustrating end.”

Read next: Max Verstappen clashes with Kravitz in testy interview