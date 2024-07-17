George Russell identified as potential surprise target for F1 2026 move – report

Mercedes driver George Russell could emerge a surprise contender to race for Audi in F1 2026 if the German manufacturer is unable to secure top target Carlos Sainz, it has been claimed.

Sainz remains without a confirmed seat for next season after being informed last winter that he will be replaced by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari at the end of F1 2024.

George Russell to emerge as Audi F1 2026 target?

Audi, who will take over the existing Sauber team in F1 2026, are known to have a longstanding interest in Sainz, who is stalling on a decision on his future.

The Spaniard has been linked with the likes of Williams and Alpine over recent weeks, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff not ruling out a move for Sainz entirely, even if their respective timelines don’t match at the moment.

Wolff has also made no secret of his desire to sign reigning three-time World Champion Max Verstappen as Hamilton’s replacement for F1 2025, with Mercedes prepared to promote 17-year-old Italian sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli as soon as next season if Verstappen is unattainable.

State of play: F1 2026 season

In that scenario, however, Mercedes could try again to sign Verstappen in time for F1’s major 2026 rule changes – which could leave Russell, whose current contract is due to expire at the end of 2025, out in the cold.

Appearing on the Motorsport-Magazin YouTube channel, the respected F1 reporter Christian Menath claimed that Russell could become a candidate to join Audi if Mercedes decide to pair Verstappen with Antonelli from 2026.

Menath believes Audi, who announced the signing of Nico Hulkenberg from Haas in April, will settle for a stop-gap solution for next season if they are unable to lure Sainz, with the aim of persuading an elite driver to join the team in F1 2026.

He said: “If Carlos Sainz doesn’t come [to Audi], then it could be really only a temporary solution, because in 2026 the driver market carousel turns again.

“George Russell and others may be on the market. You don’t want to spoil that with a [Valtteri] Bottas or whoever.

“There will most likely be only a short interim solution.”

Menath’s comments come after Ralf Schumacher, the former Williams and Toyota driver, claimed last month that Russell could find himself in “jeopardy” if Verstappen decides to leave Red Bull.

Schumacher told Sky Germany: “From Toto Wolff’s point of view, Kimi Antonelli deserves the chance and there are apparently contractual agreements in place.

“It doesn’t say which team it has to be with [but] I assume that it will be with Mercedes.

“Wolff himself has said that he wants to focus on the future. Now is the perfect time. Mercedes is in a state of uplift again. This is the ideal time for Antonelli to warm up.

“If Max Verstappen really decides to leave Red Bull, I can imagine that there will be a seat for him at Mercedes.

“Then it could be rather bad for George Russell.

“He is – or was – a super talent, but he also makes a lot of mistakes.

“If a World Champion is then on the market, I can imagine that George Russell’s job could also be in jeopardy.”

