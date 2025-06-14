George Russell summoned by FIA stewards over Canadian GP hazard

George Russell has been summoned to the FIA stewards after Free Practice 2 ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The summons was issued at 18:28 local time, and the incident is still under investigation.

George Russell summoned to FIA stewards in Canada

George Russell may have topped the timing charts after Free Practice 2, but the driver will have to pay a visit to the stewards thanks to an infringement.

The Mercedes driver set a rapid pace of 1:12.123 around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, doing so on a set of medium tyres. He wasted no time dipping out of the pits and rocketing to the top of the charts.

Just down in third was teammate Kimi Antonelli, promising another strong Canadian Grand Prix for the silver arrows.

But first, there’s an investigation to deal with.

The stewards summoned Russell and a Mercedes team representative over an “alleged break of Article 12.2.1i of the International Sporting Code and non-compliance with Race Director’s Event Note (item 17.3, document 04) – Escape Road Instructions T14”.

Article 12.2.1 reads “Any of the following offences, in addition to any

offences specifically referred to previously or subsequently,

shall be deemed to be a breach of these rules,” while the ‘i’ subset reads, “Failure to follow the instructions of the relevant officials for the safe and orderly conduct of the Event.”

As it regards the Canadian Grand Prix, item 17.3 of the Race Director’s Event Note reads, “Any driver who fails to negotiate Turn 9 or Turn 13 and passes completely to the left of the orange apex kerb must keep completely to the left of the orange line on the exit of the corner and re-join the track at the far end of the asphalt run-off.”

This item is accompanied by an illustration of the corners in question, with the proper reentry points labeled with arrows. In the closing stages of FP2, Russell did not properly reemerge onto the track — hence the summons.

This is a developing story. More to follow…

