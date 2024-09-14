George Russell summoned for alleged Azerbaijan GP qualifying infringement

George Russell has been called to the stewards for allegedly failing to slow for yellow flags in Q1 during Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying.

The Mercedes driver had qualified fifth in Saturday’s qualifying session for Mercedes, but the outcome of the investigation could threaten that grid spot if he is found liable by the stewards.

Russell was called to the stewards along with a Mercedes representative at 7.30pm local time [4.30pm BST] to discuss the alleged infringement, which took place 10 minutes into the Q1 session at the Baku City Circuit.

The Mercedes driver is set to start on the third row on Sunday, and reflecting on the session afterwards, believed his position was reflective of where the team were able to perform on Saturday.

“We thought after FP3 realistically [we could qualify] P4,” he told reporters in Baku.

“I think we were a little bit lower on fuel than most people and higher power. So, reasonably happy.

“Ferrari always seem to have a trick of a sleeve when it comes to these street circuits, C5 tyres, I don’t know what it is, but it’s been a theme for five years or so – so we need to try and figure out what that is.

“Still five tenths, I think, to the top guys and my laps felt really strong. I was really happy with the car today.

“You can always say I could have got a little bit more, but that kind of felt like everything.”

