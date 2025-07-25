Mercedes driver George Russell and Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda have been summoned to the stewards after sprint qualifying ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

It is alleged that both were driving unnecessarily slowly, which constitutes non-compliance with the Race Director’s Event Notes.

Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has been summoned to the stewards following sprint qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, with Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull being summoned for the same infraction.

The summons document states that Russell and Tsunoda allegedly breached Article 33.4 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, as well as failing to comply with item 1 in the Race Director’s Event Notes.

These articles refer to driving unnecessarily slowly.

Item 1 in the race director’s notes for the Belgian GP is titled “Laps during Sprint Qualifying, Qualifying and Reconnaissance Lap(s)” and reads as follows:

In order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly on in laps during and after the end of Sprint Qualifying, Qualifying or during reconnaissance laps when the pit exit is opened for the sprint and the race, drivers must stay below the maximum time set by the FIA between the Safety Car lines shown on the pit lane map. Teams and Drivers will be informed of the maximum time after the practice session. For the safe and orderly conduct of the Event, other than in exceptional circumstances accepted as such by the Stewards, any driver that exceeds the maximum time from the Second Safety Car Line to the First Safety Car Line on ANY lap during and after the end of the Sprint Qualifying, Qualifying Session, including in-laps and out-laps or during reconnaissance laps when the pit exit is opened for the Sprint and the Race, may be deemed to be going unnecessarily slowly. For the avoidance of doubt, this does not supersede Article 33.4 and Article 37.5 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, which apply to the entire Circuit, furthermore this includes the pit lane as well. Incidents will normally be investigated after the Sprint Qualifying, Qualifying Session, Sprint or the Race.

Article 33.4 of the sporting regulations reads:

At no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically, or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person.

Tsunoda qualified 12th for the sprint race, while Russell qualified 13th.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as we learn more.

