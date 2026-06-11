George Russell believes his 2026 title challenge has been hurt less by mistakes and more by costly moments outside his control combining to leave him chasing Kimi Antonelli.

The Mercedes driver has lost the championship lead and dropped 68 points behind Kimi Antonelli over the course of the past five races, his latest setback being an incorrectly served penalty in Monaco that led to a late drive-through, which in turn dropped him outside the points.

George Russell reflects on Monaco penalty and championship deficit

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Russell acknowledged that his four-tenth gap behind Antonelli in Monte Carlo added up to “a bad day” on his part, but has not taken responsibility for the other issues to befall him in 2026.

While not being a believer in luck, Russell argued that, without the areas beyond his control so far in 2026, the season could look completely different.

He pointed to his reliability setbacks and ill-timed stops which have cost positions, along with his penalties in Monaco.

“[Saturday] was a bad day for me, and I accept that, but the result of the last two races, I wish I could take some responsibility for the car breaking down in Canada, or the penalties today, but it’s been completely outside of my control, and that is an incredibly difficult pill to swallow,” Russell explained to PlanetF1.com and other media in Monaco.

“I don’t ever really believe in good luck or bad luck, but when I look at the season as a whole, leading the race in Canada, breakdown. Could have been on the podium today, zero points. Leading the race in Japan, Safety Car came out 10 seconds after a pit stop.

“There’s not a lot, and the whole season could look totally different. Now I’m 70 points off the lead.”

“Some things I need to improve for sure, but I know it depends what I can do, and it’s just unfortunate.”

There appeared to be confusion in the pit lane at Mercedes when Russell came in to change tyres under Safety Car conditions, which in turn meant he did not serve the first five-second penalty applied to him.

This triggered a much harsher punishment for the Mercedes driver which, taken together with the rest of the field being in close contact later in the race, dropped him outside the points.

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“I got the drive-through because there was a lot of confusion last minute,” he explained. “I was meant to be staying on track, but then the FIA pulled the cars through the pit lane.

“I was asking the team, ‘am I stopping for tyres or [just] stop?’ I didn’t get an answer, but I saw my set of tyres there.

“Everything just happened too quick, and I guess the mechanics didn’t get the message that I had to leave the car for five seconds. Then I was on the radio saying ‘I’m willing to serve the penalty the next lap’, because I had a 20-second gap to Gasly behind me, but the rules say we didn’t serve the penalty correctly and the punishment’s a drive-through.

“I probably, with the software glitch, probably gained one tenth of a second in the whole pit lane and lost 13 positions.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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