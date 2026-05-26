George Russell said the Drivers’ Championship is Kimi Antonelli’s ‘to lose’ after his mechanical DNF in the Canadian Grand Prix allowed the Italian to open a 43-point lead.

Russell entered the weekend hoping to shift the momentum back in his favour after three Antonelli wins in as many races, but a battery failure saw him lose ground to his Mercedes teammate.

George Russell admits title is in Kimi Antonelli’s hands

Russell and Antonelli were in the midst of a gripping fight for first when Russell was seen driving over the grass at Turn 8 before pulling to the side of the road.

As his title rival, and the rest of the field, flew by, Russell launched his headrest onto the track in frustration, picking up a suspended fine from the stewards in the process, and was left contemplating at the side of the track on how his younger team-mate had built such a title lead.

Speaking after making his way back to the paddock, Russell admitted the title was in his team-mate’s hands.

“Right now, it’s his to lose,” Russell said. “So many points ahead.

“It’s almost like the gods don’t want me to be in this fight. When I look at the safety car timing in Japan, breaking down in China Q3 fighting for pole, breaking down from the lead here today.

“But you know pressure’s off, go out, enjoy every single race, try and win every single race, and I’ve got nothing to lose.

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“I don’t want to be stood here talking like that. It is, of course, frustrating, and I want to be in that fight. Hopefully, the luck turns.”

Before the DNF, Russell and Antonelli’s battle was one of the highlights of the season so far and Russell said both drivers “had it under control” despite fears the two team-mates could knock each other out.

“We know how we need to race,” he said. “I think we both had it under control, and it was, it was great, because I really, really enjoyed it personally.

“It was exceptionally difficult on this circuit to break that one-second overtake mode.

“It was just challenging. In these cold conditions, the only way you get grip is by pushing the tyres to get the temperature, so you’re just spreading that needle of how hard you push, but knowing the consequences are quite big.”

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