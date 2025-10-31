George Russell has confirmed that Toto Wolff is still involved in his management team after the signing of his new Mercedes contract.

It comes after the British driver revealed that his new deal contains a clause that will automatically trigger an extension for 2027 if he performs during the F1 2026 season.

George Russell: Toto Wolff still ‘taking care of me’ after new Mercedes contract

Mercedes announced earlier this month that Russell and teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli will remain with the team for F1 2026.

It ended months of speculation surrounding the future of Russell amid rumours that Mercedes was interested in signing reigning four-time world champion Max Verstappen from Red Bull.

Russell revealed during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend in June that talks to take Verstappen to Mercedes were “ongoing” and were responsible for a delay on a decision on his own future.

Verstappen went on to commit his future to Red Bull, where he remains officially under contract until the end of the 2028 season.

George Russell: F1 2026 title favourite?

With Mercedes opting against specifying the exact length of Russell and Antonelli’s new deals, however, it has been speculated that the team could renew its interest in Verstappen for 2027.

As well as acting as his team boss, Wolff – along with his wife, the former racing driver and F1 Academy head Susie – has been on Russell’s management team throughout his F1 career.

Mercedes’ interest in Verstappen has led to suggestions that Russell could cut ties with Wolff and seek an alternative management setup.

However, Russell has confirmed that his relationship with the Wolffs remains unchanged after signing his new deal.

Asked if Mr Wolff remains his manager, Russell told Sky F1: “Yeah, they’re taking care of me.

“I don’t want to go into details or the ins and outs, but all I can say is I am very happy with what we’ve come to.

“If I wasn’t, I wouldn’t have signed. I’m happy. I’m very happy.

“Considering the circumstances, I think Toto could have been much tighter if he wanted to be, but he’s always rewarded those who have delivered and he also knows that he wants the people to be happy and the ones who deserve it.

“So he could have been much harder he wanted to, but I’m feeling really good.

“But it’s not about the money or the number of [sponsor] days or whatever. For me, it’s about winning.

“I want to win and that is the number-one priority for me.”

Russell’s latest comments come after he clarified one of the main overhanging questions surrounding his new contract, confirming the deal contains an option that will ensure he remains at Mercedes for 2027 if he performs next season.

He told the Telegraph: “It is something I haven’t actually said publicly, but the deal is if I’m performing [next year] we have a specific clause that if I reach [a certain target], we will automatically renew for 2027.

“So my seat for 2027 is in my hands. So I’m not being strung along here.

“We’re not going to be in the same position as we were six months ago.

“If I perform, and I don’t want to go into details, but if I perform, then 100 per cent I’ll be staying.”

