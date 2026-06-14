George Russell has been warned that he needs to silence any negative thoughts as he’s not only up against a strong driver in Kimi Antonelli, but one who has “the luck of champions” on his side.

And Jacques Villeneuve reckons it is the sort of luck that carried Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher to seven world championship titles.

Jacques Villeneuve explains Kimi Antonelli’s ‘champion’s luck’

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Mercedes entered this year’s championship as the pre-season favourite after whispers about its all-new V6 engine, with all the talk about one of its drivers – Russell.

The Briton was billed as the favourite for the world title, and he lived up to that tag at the season-opening Australian GP where he took the chequered flag ahead of Antonelli.

Since then, though, it’s been all Antonelli.

While Russell’s race weekends have been blighted by reliability issues, the poor timing of Safety Cars and a controversial pit lane speeding penalty in Monaco, Antonelli has gone from losing positions off the line to winning grands prix.

While he has shown impressive pace during the grands prix, he’s also made up positions through Safety Cars and even spins from rival drivers.

Antonelli has clinched five Grand Prix pole positions and wins on the trot from China to Monaco, and has raced out to a 66-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Russell, who has dropped to third place, is a further two points off the pace.

Villeneuve believes Antonelli has the “luck of champions” and warned Russell that he cannot drop his head in such a situation.

“That’s how we see how strong a driver is mentally,” declared Villeneuve on Sky F1.

“Because you need to bounce back. You can’t just let yourself go down, because suddenly you start thinking, ‘okay, I’m unlucky, that’s unfair’. And if you’re leading a race, ‘oh, something will go wrong’.

“If you start thinking like this, something will go wrong.

“Kimi has what we call the luck of champions going on with him.”

Luck that carried Michael Schumacher to seven world titles, even when it seemed the odds were against him.

Villeneuve explained: “If you remember the Schumacher days, he would go off almost at every race, but somehow in the only area where it was okay to go off, and it would be okay.

“That’s what’s called the luck champion – things turn out to be good.

“That’s happened to Kimi a lot this year. Miami, cut the first chicane, was supposed to come back behind Lewis, but Verstappen spins, so he keeps his spot.

“So there’s always been moments like this, and it’s working, and he’s got that momentum going.

“And when you have the belief, you keep on winning.”

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Jacques Villeneuve explains that ‘better than him’ belief

It was a belief that Villeneuve had on his way to the 1997 world title, where he went wheel-to-wheel with Schumacher before the Ferrari driver was disqualified from the championship for causing an avoidable accident at the final race in Jerez.

Throughout the back-and-forth between Villeneuve and Schumacher, Villeneuve always believed he was better than the German.

“It was always, I know I’m better than this. What is he doing different?” he explained.

“So, ‘okay, I need to become better, I need to learn something to figure it out, and within a race or two, things will change’.

“So, there was never… I never went looking back at my past, never had reminiscence of this. It’s just I truly believe that, of course, of course, I’m better than him. So, it will happen.”

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