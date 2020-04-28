German Grand Prix could make instant comeback

The Hockenheim ring may not be disappearing from Formula 1 yet after all with talks ongoing for a 2020 German Grand Prix.

The first ten rounds of the original 2020 season have been put on hold, but for the first time Formula 1 now has a date to aim for with the Austrian Grand Prix set to open the season from 3-5 July.

Great Britain, Spain and Russia are among the countries who are also open to holding races in 2020 behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seems we can add Germany to that list.

Despite the 2019 German Grand Prix at Hockenheim being one of the most entertaining races in recent memory, a lack of funding meant it was dropped from the 2020 calendar.

But, it may be about to make a comeback already in a revised 2020 schedule.

Speaking to Auto Bild, Hockenheim ring managing director Jorn Teske said: “We have been in regular contact with Formula 1 since the last race in 2019, i.e. before the Corona period.

“The subject has indeed been raised. We all see that the Formula One calendar is being messed up by the circumstances.

“If There is interest in Formula One to drive in Hockenheim this summer, we would be ready to talk.

“It is, of course, necessary to ensure that all health conditions and financial feasibility are guaranteed.”

