Mercedes have lost another senior member of staff as chief aerodynamicist Gioacchino Vino has left after more than six years with the team.

The Brackley base of the Silver Arrows has experienced a number of departures of late, none more so than Lewis Hamilton, but Vino joins the list of staff members heading for the exit door.

Just this week, rivals Ferrari announced that Mercedes’ motorsport executive and driver development director Jerome d’Ambrosio and performance director Loic Serra are both moving to Maranello, with Vino’s departure meaning another senior member of staff no longer working with the team.

Vino joined in February 2018 as principal aerodynamicist before being promoted to chief in October 2022.

During his time there, he contributed towards the championship-winning cars the W9, W10, W11 and W12 but also had a major role in the underperforming W13 and W14.

Late last year, Mercedes lost another senior member in the form of chief technical officer Mike Elliott, bringing an end to a 23-year tenure in Formula 1.

Earlier this month, CEO and team principal Toto Wolff said he hoped to entice some “competent people” into the team whilst holding onto to the talent they have.

“I mean, it goes through all of the levers but I would say this is not anything out of the extraordinary,” he said of Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull.

“People change teams and want to change the environment. So, I have come to the point that I am not really interested in what’s going on there with the leadership. I’m not listening to anything anymore.

”I think it’s important for us to look at our team and see, develop the strong people and hopefully get some interesting competent people from other teams into Mercedes and provide an exciting journey to recovery.”

