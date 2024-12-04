Jacques Villeneuve believes Carlos Sainz would be “exactly the right type” of driver Cadillac should place in the team from 2026, given his past experience for helping teams improve.

The 1997 World Champion added that IndyCar’s Colton Herta is the likely frontrunner for a seat in 2026, which would be “huge for marketing” the sport in the United States, should such a move occur.

Jacques Villeneuve: Cadillac will be ‘inundated’ with driver calls after F1 2026 entry

Sainz will be heading to Williams from the 2025 season on a two-year deal, which team principal James Vowles confirmed could last up to four years if desired.

So while a move for Sainz himself is difficult, Villeneuve believes a driver in the mould of the 30-year-old is one that the General Motors brand should be aspiring to sign with his track record of helping car development and improving the teams for which he has driven in the past.

But the Canadian added 24-year-old Herta, super license permitting, is also likely to be in the running for a drive when the team joins the sport – which will be “huge” for Formula 1’s appeal in the United States.

“Originally a lot of the financial backing for the team involved contacts with Colton Herta the IndyCar driver,” Villeneuve told Spin Casino.

“Colton has been sponsored by Dan Towriss, the CEO of Group 1001, the insurance group. Dan is also now the lead figure behind the General Motors entry into F1 as Andretti Global’s CEO.

“Herta was always the name being mentioned. All he needed was his super license. I am sure he is in the picture.

“An American driver in an American team would be huge for marketing. You also need an experienced driver in the other one, an experienced driver with talent, which is not always the same thing.

“For a team like this, Sainz is exactly the right type because he keeps helping teams build. That is why Williams took him and I am not sure they would be willing to let him go for 2026.

“I am sure the Cadillac team has already been inundated by calls from managers and drivers. They will all be saying. ‘I am the perfect one to help you build your team.’

“It won’t be easy for them because a driver with the necessary experience at a top team would not be happy just to be part of building a team.

“It would not be a first-choice destination for any of the top drivers.”

