GM names Cadillac F1 team principal ahead of 2026 arrival

GM has announced that former Marussia and Virgin Racing boss Graeme Lowdon will be the Cadillac F1 team principal, when they join the grid in 2026.

Lowdon had been an instrumental presence behind Manor Motorsport’s rise into Formula 1, and will return to the paddock with Cadillac from the 2026 campaign.

GM announces Graeme Lowdon as Cadillac F1 team principal

Lowdon spent five years as sporting director and CEO of Manor in its multiple guises in Formula 1, when it was known as Virgin Racing and Manor Marussia, before leaving the sport in 2015.

Having served as an advisor to Andretti Global for the past three years, playing a role in putting together the team’s expression of interest bif to reach the grid, he will now take the step back into the paddock as team principal for the Cadillac Formula 1 team, when they join as the 11th team in 2026.

“I’m truly honored to be appointed as the Team Principal of this exciting new team and I would like to thank everyone involved for placing their trust in me,” Lowdon said.

“I believe that Formula 1 is the greatest team sport in the world, and teams are all about people.

“This is a team with a real love for, and desire to go, racing, and we have the experience and expertise to do just that.

“Racing is at the very heart of everything that we do. This is what I want to see in a team, and I really want to be part of it.

“I don’t underestimate the task ahead and I have the utmost respect for the competition.

“I look forward to the challenge of racing. In the meantime, our work continues at pace.”

CEO of TWG Global, Dan Towriss added: “Graeme has been advising our team for the last two years as we have built out our operations; his experience on both the technical and managerial sides of Formula 1 and other motorsports ventures will serve him well as he builds the Cadillac Formula 1 team.

“Graeme has been a pleasure to work with over the past two years and we’re excited he will lead our journey to the 2026 Formula 1 grid as Team Principal,” said General Motors President Mark Reuss.

“He has great racing expertise, he knows how to assemble a high-performing team and he embodies the values the Cadillac Formula 1 Team will represent in all its endeavors, on or off the track.”

