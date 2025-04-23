The Cadillac Formula 1 team powered by a Ferrari engine is to be only a temporary alliance.

That is because governing body the FIA has approved GM Performance Power Units as a new engine manufacturer, one which will supply Cadillac F1 as of the 2029 campaign.

GM to become new F1 engine manufacturer for Cadillac

After a long road to acceptance onto the Formula 1 grid for what started out as a union between Andretti Global and General Motors brand Cadillac, the green light ultimately came for Cadillac F1 to become the sport’s 11th team as of F1 2026.

It was confirmed that Cadillac F1 would initially be powered by the Ferrari engine, with parent brand General Motors planning to become an F1 power unit manufacturer down the line.

And the FIA has now confirmed that the GM engine will debut in the back of the Cadillac F1 challenger come 2029, allowing for a transition into works team status.

Reacting to the announcement, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Over two years ago, the FIA approved the entry of an eleventh team into the FIA Formula One World Championship, guided by my vision to expand the grid and bring new talent and opportunity to our sport. Although the process was at times challenging, the progress we see today affirms the journey has been worthwhile.

“Welcoming GM Performance Power Units LLC. as an approved power unit supplier for the Championship starting in 2029 marks another step in the global expansion of Formula 1 and highlights the growing interest from world-class automotive manufacturers like General Motors.

“Their dedication to innovation, sustainability, and competition is fully aligned with the FIA’s vision for the future of our sport. It also strengthens our commitment to making motorsport more accessible and inclusive worldwide—welcoming new manufacturers, advancing technology, and connecting with a broader, more diverse fan base.”

GM Performance Power Units LLC CEO Russ O’Blenes added: “With this approval from the FIA, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid.”

Plans are in motion to open a new GM power unit facility near GM’s Charlotte Technical Center in 2026, the year which Cadillac F1 arrives on the grid.

The team is yet to announce any drivers for F1 2026, though has made it known that an experienced F1 racer, paired with an American, would be their preferred route.

