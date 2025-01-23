Gordon Ramsay will be in the F1 paddock for quite a few races throughout the 2025 season.

World-famous culinary expert and TV host Gordon Ramsay has signed a deal to bring his talents to paddock visitors during this season.

Gordan Ramsay launches ‘F1 Garage’ culinary experience

Ramsay has teamed up with Formula 1 to create a new culinary experience for visitors to the paddock’s high-end hospitality in F1 Garage.

F1 Garage will offer world-class food, beverages, and service, overseen by Ramsay and his team of chefs.

The 58-year-old celebrity chef, star of Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, and MasterChef will create bespoke menus for each Grand Prix the experience will be rolled out at, with locally sourced ingredients used to create the gourmet dishes.

Ramsay initially rolled out the idea at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix and, in 2024 at the Las Vegas race, created ‘Ramsay’s Garage’ for three days of cuisine, live cooking stations, and a pop-up Lucky Cat restaurant.

That idea is now being expanded upon to run F1 Garage at 10 races across the F1 2025 season, with the first event being the Miami Grand Prix.

From there, Monaco, Montreal, Silverstone, Monza, Austin, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi will host the other nine experiences for the fortunate visitors to the paddock’s most premium hospitality.

“My passion for F1 is well known but it’s the complexity and pace of the cars, and the talent of the many people building and controlling them, that appeals so much,” Ramsay said.

“In many ways, F1 is like a high-performing professional kitchen, so this is the perfect partnership for us and our growing international restaurants group.

“We’re excited about what we can offer the F1 Garage guests, and we can’t wait to get to the starting line in Miami this May.”

More on F1 2025

👉 F1 points system explained: How can drivers score points in F1 2025?

👉 F1 75 car launch: Everything you need to know about the 2025 launch event

Visitors to F1 Garage get to see the cars coming into the pitlane, as well as getting exclusive insight by way of paddock, truck, and garage tours, support race grid walks, and attending F1 podium celebrations.

“We are thrilled to begin such an exciting collaboration with a world-renowned chef like Gordon Ramsay,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“F1 Garage is a one-of-a-kind experience in our sport, offering fans unparalleled access inside the world of Formula 1.

“Our vision is to offer premium F1 hospitality through a unique journey not only on the track, but also at the table, with standards of excellence that reflect the passion and soul of our sport. We cannot wait to begin this joint venture entirely dedicated to our guests, which will see them enjoy an unforgettable experience, starting from the Miami GP.”

Read Next: Explained: The real reasons behind the FIA’s new swearing guidelines