Gordon Ramsay terrified as Toto Wolff floors it on Las Vegas thrill ride

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff took celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay on a lap of the Las Vegas F1 track that he will never forget.

Formula 1 made its eagerly-anticipated return to Las Vegas as part of the 2023 season, F1 itself the promoter of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix as drivers went racing around the iconic streets, including down the Las Vegas Strip.

Even the Mercedes boss got in on the action, Wolff at the wheel of a Mercedes AMG for a push lap around the high-speed street track, with a very special, and absolutely terrified, passenger for company.

Toto Wolff takes Gordon Ramsay on hair-raising ride

Ramsay is no stranger to Formula 1, a regular guest spotted roaming around the grid, though this time his experience was taken to another level, as the Mercedes team has shown via their social media.

A racing driver in his younger years, Wolff got the chance to dust off the helmet and gloves to take Ramsay for a tour of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, though it is up for debate how much of the sightseeing he was able to take in.

Wolff set the tone by asking Ramsay: “What’s the fastest you’ve ever driven on the strip?” As he floored the accelerator, Ramsay as expected, confirmed never this fast as the bleep machine was brought into early use.

Just for that extra bit of reassurance, Wolff then revealed to Ramsay: “The problem is I have just started driving here. So I don’t know where the corners are.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

Fastest F1 pit stops: Red Bull seal pit lane crown for sixth consecutive year

Despite asking: “Is he trying to f***ing kill us?” Wolff did get Ramsay back to the main straight in one piece, as he thanked the Mercedes principal for what was an “amazing” experience.

Mercedes will be hoping their W15 challenger has a similar wow-factor on their drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, as the team look to return to title contention in F1 2024.

Last season marked the first time that Mercedes went winless throughout a campaign since 2011, which was their second year back in the series after taking over Brawn GP.

Read next – F1 2023 team principals ranked: Toto Wolff, Christian Horner and more rated