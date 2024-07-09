‘Great chance’ Carlos Sainz will join Mercedes with ‘few things have changed’ verdict

Ralf Schumacher believes there is a “great chance” Carlos Sainz will sign with Mercedes, so much so he can “almost see him” alongside George Russell.

Sainz was linked to Mercedes months ago when many a report suggested a straight swap between himself and the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

Ralf Schumacher can ‘almost see’ Carlos Sainz alongside George Russell

That though came to nought when Toto Wolff withdrew from the negotiations, the team boss making it known he first wants to see how Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli progresses in Formula 2.

He said as per formulapassion.it: “We had talks with Carlos Sainz, going so far as to talk about the conditions of a possible agreement. But we came to the decision that we would not confirm our choice until the autumn.”

Not wanting to mess Sainz around, Wolff decided it was “better” to withdraw from the negotiations.

But months later he admitted Sainz could still be an option, the caveat being that the Spaniard would have to wait until Mercedes are ready to make a decision.

And their decision hinges on Antonelli’s F2 performances, Max Verstappen’s desire to stay with Red Bull, and then Sainz’s availability.

Calling Sainz a “sure value, especially in a very tight championship”, Wolff told Mundo Deportivo that the 29-year-old would be a “sure bet” and that “yes” he is still an option.

But, and the details are always in the but, “If we have more time to decide, Carlos is definitely still a chance, but Carlos needs to make a decision on what he does with the other teams.”

The latest 2025 driver line-up news with Oliver Bearman joining Haas

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 The seven drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

Schumacher, though, still sees it happen.

Conceding to Sky Deutschland that it is “becoming a little difficult” for the Spaniard as teams secure their 2025 drivers, he explained: “People thought he would definitely be at Williams, but it seems he’s not there anymore. At Alpine, perhaps.

“But he suddenly has a great chance at Mercedes because Toto says a few things have changed again. That’s why I almost see him alongside George Russell.”

According to reports Williams, tired of waiting on Sainz, have turned their attention to their former driver Valtteri Bottas with team boss James Vowles telling the media, including PlanetF1.com, that “fundamentally, yes”, Williams do have a B-plan.

As for Sainz, the Spaniard won’t be rushed into making a decision even if he is proving to be the cork in the driver market bottle.

“I’m going to take all the time possible that I can to make such an important decision because it involves the outcome of the next few years of my life,” he said. “I think it’s valid for me to give myself the time.”

Read next: Fred Vasseur’s Carlos Sainz quip after Lewis Hamilton’s record-breaking British GP win