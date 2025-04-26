Guenther Steiner’s amusingly blunt response to Max Verstappen ‘downsides’ claim

Guenther Steiner offered an amusing view on James Vowles’ claim that Max Verstappen comes with ‘a lot of downsides’ for a team.

The Williams team boss believes that the four-time F1 World Champion comes with downsides for a team, despite his incredible performance level.

What did James Vowles say about Max Verstappen?

With all sorts of speculation floating around about Verstappen’s plans for the future as the Dutch driver has been linked with swaps to the Mercedes and Aston Martin teams if he decides to leave Red Bull before the end of his current contract, Vowles was asked whether he believes Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell could work together at the same team.

“I don’t think so,” was Vowles’ response.

Verstappen and Russell have had a tetchy relationship of late, stemming back to a contretemps after qualifying at last season’s Qatar Grand Prix. With Russell now in his fourth season at Mercedes and having assumed the team leadership role at Brackley following Lewis Hamilton’s departure, a Verstappen arrival would likely see that tetchiness continue.

“I think they’re two very different characters. I’m not Toto [Wolff], but I would also say I think he’s got a really good driver lineup for the future,” Vowles continued.

“George is delivering. He’s been a bit quiet, but you can’t really fault anything he’s done this year.

“So can you add a tiny bit more performance? Yes, through Max. I think there is more performance to be added through Max.

“I don’t think anyone in the room would deny that he is extraordinary in what he can do and Japan was, for me, jaw-dropping. Well done to him.

“But he comes with a lot of downsides as well that we have to acknowledge.

“And I think what Mercedes does have is a great culture with two drivers that are delivering near to the peak of the car and with one that’s on the way up.

“So I personally don’t think there’s a place for him.”

Guenther Steiner: Winners can live with Max Verstappen’s downsides

Speaking on the Red Flags podcast, former Haas F1 team boss turned broadcaster and pundit Guenther Steiner was asked for his thoughts on Vowles’ assessment of Verstappen’s downsides.

“I think anybody who wants to win the world championship can live with Max’s downsides, you know?” Steiner laughed.

“Because you know, look what he’s doing with the Red Bull. Because, for sure, that car is not the fastest car out there, but he keeps on doing it.

“As much controversy in Bahrain when he was not happy, guess what? The next race, he’s back, puts it on P1, and finishes second in the race after getting an unjust penalty.”

Put to him that Verstappen comes with a lot of upsides, Steiner interjected to say, “A lot of them! He’s very quick. I mean, if James Vowles hasn’t found out that one, Max is very quick, James!”

One of the downsides of Verstappen addressed by Steiner was that of having the Dutch driver’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, show his displeasure when the Red Bull isn’t capable of fighting for victory.

That was the case in Bahrain, where an off-pace car combined with pitstop issues to keep Verstappen off the podium as he could only manage sixth place, leading to Vermeulen making a beeline for leading management members of Red Bull to voice his concerns in vociferous fashion.

“As a boss, you have to take Raymond not being happy after Bahrain,” Steiner said.

“No sh*t, who was happy in Red Bull after Bahrain?

“Max is not complacent. That is what you want. And that’s, again, an upside. I wouldn’t see that as a negative, you know? Yeah, he’s busting your balls to do better, but I think that helps them.”

Verstappen’s unwillingness to accept mediocrity in any area makes the whole team stronger and keeps a team motivated, Steiner explained.

“Look what he does. Winning races, third in the championship, and still in distance,” he said.

“A guy like this motivates the rest of the team.

“Otherwise, Red Bull after winning so many championships, if you’re making results like [Liam] Lawson had and [Yuki] Tsunoda now is doing, the whole thing falls down.

“But Max still going out there… that motivates everybody on Monday to come in and work hard.”

