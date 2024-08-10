Fresh Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari blow in Adrian Newey ‘very unlikely’ verdict

Amid strengthening speculation that Adrian Newey is heading for Aston Martin, Guenther Steiner can see the allure, but deems Ferrari as a “very unlikely” move.

Formula 1 design guru Newey – whose creations have accounted for 25 world titles – will become a free agent early in 2025 once he officially departs Red Bull. Initially, it looked like he was heading for Ferrari, though respected Italian publication Autosprint would claim that actually, Newey has agreed a deal worth $100million to join Aston Martin.

And while former Haas team boss Steiner is not in a position to say with certainty what the future holds for Newey, he believes a move to Ferrari is “very unlikely”. Aston Martin, however, from his words on that project under billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, appears to be a team which Steiner could see Newey joining.

“Adrian is a genius at designing F1 cars,” Steiner told talkSPORT.

“I don’t think he’s going to Ferrari, but what do I know? I think he doesn’t know himself where he’s going next.

“Just because everyone thought [he was going to Ferrari], doesn’t mean he will. Obviously, he’s looking around at what he wants to do next.

“Maybe the reason [for his decision] will be because he doesn’t want to go to Italy or he’s got an offer from Aston Martin that he cannot refuse?

“I don’t know if he has made his mind up, because it’s really nice if everyone wants you, you don’t have to be in a rush to make a decision. So I don’t really know where he’s going.

“But I think him going to Ferrari is very unlikely at the moment. They are building up a team with people already, so they have a plan in place and maybe there were promises made to people and Adrian wouldn’t fit?

“I’m not saying definitely he’s not going, I just don’t think he’s going there.

“I think he’s taking a break and then obviously Aston Martin are investing a lot of money in their F1 team and employing a lot of people – they’ve just announced Andy Cowell [ex-Mercedes engine chief] is going there to replace Martin Whitmarsh, so there are a lot of things going on there and maybe he wants to join a team that invests the most in it?

“But Adrian has nothing to prove to anybody. He just thinks about, ‘Where is the best for me? Where gives me the best future?’

“I think for sure if Adrian goes to Aston Martin, he will be working on the 2026 car, because the 2025 car is maybe too late for him to start on it anyway.”

F1 2026 will mark the introduction of new chassis and power unit regulations, but next year, Lewis Hamilton will make his blockbuster move to Ferrari, and previously expressed his desire to finally work with Newey in Formula 1 there. If Steiner’s thoughts on Newey to Ferrari prove true, Hamilton will not get that wish.

Asked by media ahead of the Miami Grand Prix how much he would like Newey to join him at Ferrari, Hamilton replied: “Very much.

“Adrian’s got such a great history, track record and has just done an amazing job through his career in engaging with teams and the knowledge that he has and I think he would be an amazing addition.

“I think they’ve already got a great team. They’re already making huge progress, strides forwards. Their car is quicker this year. But yeah, it would be a privilege to work with him.

“If I was to do a list of people that I’d love to work with, he would absolutely be at the top of it.”

Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc once he makes his F1 2025 switch to Ferrari.

