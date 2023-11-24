Guenther Steiner has revealed more details about the comedy show he is attached to after a report emerged last week.

The Haas team principal was linked to the project by Hollywood website Deadline who said that CBS were in the “early stages of developing a single-camera workplace comedy.”

But any hopes that Steiner would be starring in it have been dashed as he says he will serve as an executive producer.

Guenther Steiner to play part in CBS comedy show

Steiner has become a cult figure within the paddock due to his appearances in Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

Off the back of that popularity, he released his own book this year and it seems external parties are also interested in getting on board.

According to Deadline, the fictional series will be set in sport with the central character being a ‘Steiner-esque’ boss at the head of the team.

Steiner, however, has suggested the project is still very much in the early stages.

“This is the funny thing,” he told Sky Sports in Abu Dhabi. “I had a conversation with CBS and I would just be the executive producer. I wouldn’t be part of the comedy.

“It isn’t written yet. They’re looking to write it, to make proposals. But I’ve actually had one phone call with that.

“They said they tried to do something because I think they liked the character but what is coming out, if it is coming out, has not been decided.”

In between being a TV star, Steiner has to run a F1 team and it has not been a good year for Haas with an inherent issue with burning through tyres limiting what they can achieve in the race.

The team introduced a new concept in Austin and Steiner believes that is key to future improvements.

“I think we just fell back too far,” he suggested. “The first half of the season, we tried to make improvements in the wintertime and nothing worked.

“We decided we need to change the concept of the car and go do what everybody else is running. So by that time it was too late and maybe pushed a lot to get the upgrade for Austin.

“Which is actually a different concept but it’s not fully because obviously with the chassis we decided you actually cannot change them anymore at that point.

“So we try to do our best to get at least a base for next year for 2024 and we are working flat out on 2024 but we couldn’t gain any performance.”

