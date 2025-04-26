Rumours suggest Jack Doohan is racing with Alpine on borrowed time, and Guenther Steiner thinks he knows the deadline.

The former Haas F1 boss gives Doohan until the summer break before the team makes any big decisions.

Guenther Steiner predicts Jack Doohan expiration date

Of the 20 drivers currently competing in the Formula 1 2025 season, only four have failed to score a single point — and Alpine’s Jack Doohan is one of them.

The pressure on Doohan’s shoulders has been immense. Alpine has a strong backlog of junior talent waiting in the wings should one of the team’s drivers falter, and Doohan has been at the sharp end of replacement rumours.

While many sources indicated that Doohan’s contract would provide him with a five-race berth in which to get up to speed, Alpine looks prepared to give the Australian a little more time.

Former Haas F1 team boss turned pundit Guenther Steiner has a theory: Doohan has until the summer break before he’ll be replaced.

Speaking about Alpine’s penultimate place on the World Constructors’ Championships standings courtesy of its six points and marginally better performances than Sauber on the Red Flags F1 podcast, Steiner shared his thoughts on Doohan.

“Jack hasn’t made any of the six points, by the way, just to point that one out,” he said, referring to the team’s championship total. “Just Pierre.”

According to Steiner, it’s only a matter of time until Doohan is replaced: Summer break.

“If Jack doesn’t do better, that’s a fair chance, y’know, half a season,” Steiner explained, “and then just say, ‘hey, doesn’t work.'”

H continued, “The difficulty here is the Alpine is not a fantastic car, but Pierre Gasly, again, was in Q3, you know, he was going well..

“And in Q3 [he was] not in P10, he was there, you know.

“So the car is not as bad as we think it is, but it has got its ups and downs.

“And I think Jack knows that he needs to deliver. And Jack sometimes delivers — if he could just do it consistently, you know. I guess in the race he struggles.”

This lines up with the latest paddock rumours. PlanetF1.com understands that Doohan has until the summer break to secure his future at Alpine, with drivers like Paul Aron and Franco Colapinto waiting for their chance.

