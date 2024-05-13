Guenther Steiner says Kevin Magnussen “can’t be proud” of his controversial tactics in the Miami Sprint, and proposed an interesting punishment for such antics.

Magnussen courted controversy during the Saturday Sprint for the Miami Grand Prix as he played defender for Nico Hulkenberg by being bollard to Lewis Hamilton.

‘As a driver, you can’t be proud if you ruin someone else’s race’

Lap after lap, the Dane did whatever it took to stay ahead of the Mercedes driver thus allowing Hulkenberg to scamper off into the distance.

Magnussen’s antics, which included four violations for leaving the track, saw the Haas driver twice do so deliberately to stay ahead of Hamilton.

He was given 35 seconds worth of penalties for the race as well as three penalty points on his Super Licence. For Haas, it was a win with Hulkenberg scoring two points with his P7 finish.

But the team’s former team principal Steiner wasn’t impressed with the tactics.

“It has to be fair play. You can be aggressive, but we’ve seen this game for the second time [Jeddah also],” he told Sky Deutschland.

“As a driver, you can’t be proud if you ruin someone else’s race.”

Guenther Steiner’s interesting proposition for repeat offenders

As of this season the Formula 1 drivers now receive a 10-second penalty if they gain an advantage by going off track, up on last year’s five seconds.

However, in the wake of Magnussen’s tactics, which he also used at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to thwart Yuki Tsunoda, Steiner has proposed that repeat offenders in one race receive a drive-through penalty.

That, he argues, then takes them out of the mix and releases the other driver.

“Once you get the first ten seconds, it doesn’t matter whether you get another ten seconds. That’s why a drive-through penalty is definitely noticeable,” he said.

“You then have to take this penalty within a few laps and then you’re gone and can’t cause any further trouble.”

Magnussen accepted after the Sprint that he’s penalties were deserved, saying: “All the penalties were well-deserved, no doubt about it.

“But I had to play the game again. I had to just create the gap like I did in Jeddah and start using these stupid tactics, which I don’t like doing, but at the end of the day, I did my job as a team player and Nico scored his points because I got that gap for him so Lewis and Tsunoda couldn’t catch him.

“So, not the way I like to go racing at all, but it’s what I had to do today.”

That didn’t go down well with Ralf Schumacher.

“Even if he now says ‘well deserved’, you shouldn’t leave it like that within the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers’ Association),” said the former F1 diver. “That’s too much, it was too hard.

“You have to have a different style… There has to be a certain level of fair play.”

Magnussen left Miami with 10 penalty points on his Super Licence after earning a further two in the Grand Prix when he crashed into Logan Sargeant. He’s two away from a race ban.

