Guenther Steiner’s dig as Haas suffer double DSQ from Monaco qualifying

Guenther Steiner couldn’t resist a chirp at his former team Haas after Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen were disqualified from qualifying in Monaco for a rear wing infringement.

The team-mates were in the midfield mix in qualifying at the Monte Carlo street circuit where Hulkenberg finished P12 with Magnussen 15th.

The Haas team-mates were disqualified from the Monaco qualifying results

However, their efforts on Saturday came to nought when both Haas drivers were disqualified for a rear wing infringement in post-qualifying scrutineering.

“The Technical Delegate discovered on examination that the uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions exceeded the maximum allowed under Article 3.10.10.h of the Technical Regulations of 85mm,” read the stewards’ report.

“The team explained that this was the consequence of an inadvertent error on their part in setting the wing flap gap.

“The wing used was a new design that was used for the first time in Monaco. The old design was set to be compliant with the regulations with the largest gap measured from the centre of the wing.

“Under the new design, the largest gap was at the extremities of the wing but the team had not trained its mechanics to set the gap per the new design, resulting in the non-compliance.”

Steiner, posting on his Instagram story after the news broke, could not resist a little dig.

“Does anybody want to borrow my tape measure?” he wrote.

Steiner was axed from his position as Haas team boss after a woeful P10 in the 2023 Constructors’ Championship, the Italian revealing he was informed by Gene Haas during a brief phone call.

The Haas team-mates will start the Grand Prix from the pit lane, with Hulkenberg admitting they’ll need chaos to score points.

“Pushed like hell today,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday evening. “P12 felt not too bad but unfortunately we failed a rear wing inspection and have to start from the pitlane.

“Need a crazy one tomorrow.”

His team-mate Magnussen added: “Pretty gutted. We’ll start the Monaco Grand Prix from pitlane due to a technical compliance failure on both cars.

“Let’s give it a big push and get the best out of it.”

