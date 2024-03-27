Former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner continues to be a person in demand and has landed a fresh project as an ambassador for the Miami Grand Prix.

Formula 1 has experienced immense growth in popularity over recent years with the United States a key market for this surge, stemming from the success of Netflix’s hit docuseries Drive to Survive, the show which has also made Steiner something of a household name.

Guenther Steiner confirmed as Miami Grand Prix ambassador

Having served as Haas team boss since they joined the grid in 2016, Steiner became one of the show’s most popular personalities due to his abrupt, yet hilarious demeanour, and while he will not be at the Miami Grand Prix as a team principal this time around, he will still very much be involved.

That is because he has been named as an ambassador for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, which will see him make appearances throughout the event and play a hands-on role in the promotion of it.

The Miami Grand Prix will take place from May 3-5 and will be the second of six sprint race weekends in F1 2024.

“I’m excited to serve as an ambassador for the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, which has become one of my favourite races of the year,” said Steiner, who has settled into the role of an F1 pundit since his Haas exit.

“I’ve seen first-hand the incredible growth Formula 1 has had in the United States and it has so much potential to continue growing, especially with races like Miami as part of the circuit.

“The event – which reflects the bold vision of the organisers – pairs American spectacle and F1 racing with a vibrant atmosphere at the track and throughout the city itself. I can’t wait to work with the team this May for what is guaranteed to be another fantastic event.”

Miami GP president Tyler Epp added: “Guenther has become a household name with F1 fans of all ages and is a perfect ambassador for our race.

“He embodies the competitive spirit of the sport and has a clear vision of what F1 in America can be. Having someone with his experience, reputation and candour attached to our event will undoubtedly add to the excitement and elevate the race weekend to a new level.

“Guenther understands the cultural relevance of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix and we’re excited that he has chosen Miami as the race he wants to help promote.”

Miami is one of three US-based rounds on the F1 2024 calendar, with stops in Austin and Las Vegas to come later in the year.

