Ex-Haas team boss Guenther Steiner can see Max Verstappen to Mercedes happening in F1 2026, and so thinks George Russell “could be screwed”.

So, in the opinion of Steiner, the way that Russell can ensure his Mercedes future is by comfortably outperforming his F1 2025 rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

Guenther Steiner’s George Russell ‘could be screwed’ verdict

After months of speculation, Antonelli’s expected call-up was confirmed by Mercedes for F1 2025, the Italian and Russell creating a homegrown line-up for the Silver Arrows with both drivers graduates of the Mercedes Junior Team.

Antonelli was not alone in being talked about as a contender to take the place of Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton for F1 2025, as Mercedes were also linked with a swoop for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, team principal Toto Wolff stating publicly that he would “love” to sign Verstappen.

That has not happened for F1 2025, but with the new chassis and power unit regulations coming into play from the following year, Steiner thinks there is a “good chance” of Verstappen to Mercedes “happening”.

Speaking on the Red Flags podcast, it was put to Steiner that Verstappen to Mercedes could spell bad news for Russell.

“Yes. Could be screwed,” Steiner responded.

“But I think he’s aware of this, and the only one [sic] to prove his worth is by having the results against Kimi Antonelli.”

To that point, it was suggested to Steiner that one year against an inexperienced rookie team-mate would not be enough for Russell to prove it.

Steiner argued that it would all come down to the manner in which Russell outperforms Antonelli, if he does.

“Yeah, but it’s also how you beat a rookie,” said Steiner, “if you dominate him…

“Like at some stage, as much as Toto loves Kimi, if he doesn’t deliver, I think the love is over pretty quick.

“It is conditional on your performance. I love you as much as you perform.”

Sky F1 pundit and 2016 World Champion with Mercedes Nico Rosberg has also claimed Russell’s seat is “not safe at all”, predicting another move from Mercedes for Verstappen, but, ahead of the Antonelli announcement, Russell spoke of an “indefinite future” with Mercedes.

“It’s something we’ve not spoken about at all to be honest,” said Russell in regards to his Mercedes future when speaking to the media including PlanetF1.com.

“I’ve been with this team for so so long, I’m managed by Mercedes, and we’ve always said we will be continuing together for the indefinite future.

“There’s a lot of conversations going on which are quite entertaining to read, but from my side, I’m not focused on any of that. I’m just focused on my driving.”

Russell picked up his second F1 career win at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix, while he also took the chequered flag in Belgium, only to be disqualified from the results due to his Mercedes W15 being underweight.

