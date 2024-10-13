Guenther Steiner hits out at ‘cheap’ Gene Haas axe as baked beans ‘story’ told

Guenther Steiner said a baked beans tale involving Gene Haas for his book is true, one that the ghostwriter could not believe.

Steiner played a critical role in bringing the Haas F1 team into existence, securing their crucial Dallara and Ferrari partnerships, as well as recruiting staff ready for their Formula 1 debut in 2016. Steiner remained team boss until the end of the 2023 season, after which the phone call came from owner Gene Haas to tell him that was no longer the case.

Guenther Steiner book writer could not believe baked beans tale

Since leaving Haas, Steiner has moved into media work, while his second book ‘Unfiltered’ has just hit the shelves, during which Steiner recalls being served baked beans on a private jet, with Gene Haas asking that they are taken back to the factory for use after Steiner refused to eat them.

And Steiner revealed that the ghostwriter for his second book could barely believe this story which Steiner had told him.

“This is real,” Steiner confirmed to The Athletic.

“I told the ghostwriter that story, and he said, ‘Are you f****** making this s*** up?’ I said, ‘No, this is true! This is what I lived for 10 years!’”

And reflecting on that Gene Haas phone call to relieve him of his duties, Steiner called it a “cheap” way of going about things, considering the work he had put in.

Formula 1 has experienced a huge popularity boom in the time Haas has been on the grid, triggered by the success of Netflix’s hit F1 docuseries ‘Drive to Survive’. Steiner himself shot to fame as a key personality in that show, mainly due to his F-bomb moments.

“Doing it like this [through a phone call] is a little bit cheap if you build up a company for somebody and make him half a billion dollars,” said Steiner.

It was the final phone call between them.

“The last thing I want is to speak with him,” Steiner added. “I don’t need him anymore.”

Haas, now under the leadership of new team principal Ayao Komatsu, has made strong progress in F1 2024, the team sat P7 in the Constructors’ standings with 31 points, while they recently made the major announcement of a new technical partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing, serial title winners on the endurance and rally scenes.

However, Toyota has made it clear that they hold no interest in a new F1 team or power unit project, having left the sport after 2009, with Haas their ideal way back into the series.

Haas will continue their Ferrari partnership, using their power unit and listed parts, under a deal recently extended until the end of 2028.

“We have no plan to enter power unit supply, at this moment,” TGR’s general manager of motorsport engineering, Masaya Kaji, told the media including PlanetF1.com.

“Actually, we have no plan to have a team in F1. At this moment, we have the best choice and best option to collaborate with Haas.”

