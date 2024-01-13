Guenther Steiner reveals details of Haas departure and possible F1 comeback.

Guenther Steiner has spoken publicly for the first time since he lost his team principal job at Haas after 10 years in the role.

Steiner unceremoniously departed Haas this week after 10 years at the team with former trackside engineering director Ayao Komatsu replacing him.

The Italian-American was joined out the exit door by technical director Simone Resta who had been with the team since 2021 leaving Haas with major changes just weeks before the 2024 car will be unveiled.

Guenther Steiner reveals details of Haas departure

Steiner confirmed that he spoke with owner Gene Haas in between Christmas and New Year in which he was informed his deal would not be extended past the 2023 season.

The former Haas boss also said he was unable to say goodbye to the staff that reported to him as well as the fans who supported him in the decade he was with the team.

But there was little love lost between Steiner and owner Gene Haas with a phone call being all that the long-time staff member received to be informed of his departure.

But it was on the Haas model with which Steiner spoke most freely on. Suggesting the model of Haas had been left behind by others.

