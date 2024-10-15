Guenther Steiner said that while Adrian Newey cannot transform Aston Martin on his own, an added benefit is that other staff will be more likely to join the team as a result.

Aston Martin won the race to sign the Red Bull designer and while his glitzy press conference was billed as the beginning of a new era, Steiner said that no one person can transform an F1 team.

Having decided to leave Red Bull, it was thought that whichever team managed to secure Newey would be an automatic title contender in the future – but Steiner suggested there was still more to do.

Steiner, who also worked at Red Bull in the past, said that the benefit of having a character like Newey is that other high-level staff will be attracted to the team.

“I think one person cannot do it, but one person can help,” he exclusively told PlanetF1.com. “But what Adrian does as well, he will attract other big talent.

“Because if you have got somebody like him, it’s not only what he brings himself, he’s got his knowledge about the sport, his intelligence, but it’s also a lot of good people, young people look and say ‘I want to work there. I’m motivated, because Adrian went there. I want to go there.’”

Steiner suggested that signing Newey was like securing the services of a talented driver, similar to how Red Bull hiring David Coulthard was crucial to eventually getting Newey.

“It’s like when you take on a good driver in a team, people want to join you,” Steiner continued. “They say ‘this guy made the decision, I want to be with the good people.’

“And I think what Aston Martin is doing at the moment, they are trying to attract good people so they can be World Champion, because Adrian, on his own, cannot do it.

“But I mean, obviously Adrian is very good at what he does and he will be a big help and obviously Lawrence Stroll is putting his hand where his mouth is.”

