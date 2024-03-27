Former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner says it looks like Lewis Hamilton has made the “right decision” in swapping Mercedes for Ferrari after a frustrating start to F1 2024.

It was confirmed ahead of the new campaign that Hamilton would be embarking on his final year as a Mercedes driver, having made the bombshell announcement that he would be heading to Ferrari from 2025.

Guenther Steiner admits Lewis Hamilton looks to have been proven right

Hamilton made it clear that it was his focus to go out on a high at Mercedes, though the start of the season has certainly put that goal to the test, with Hamilton yet to outqualify team-mate George Russell or finish higher than P7.

The latest disappointment came in Australia where Hamilton suffered an engine failure on Grand Prix Sunday, the seven-time World Champion confirming what is statistically true by saying F1 2024 marks “the worst start to a season I’ve ever had”.

Hamilton’s future team Ferrari meanwhile were all smiles after Carlos Sainz, the driver who Hamilton will replace, headed a one-two finish for the team.

And like when Hamilton made the shock switch from McLaren to Mercedes, Steiner says this looks like another smart career decision from F1’s most successful driver.

“It looks like he is making the right decision,” Steiner told Sky Sports in regards to Hamilton’s upcoming Ferrari move.

“He did that when he left McLaren to go to Mercedes. So maybe he’s got this one right as well.

“But I think for him, it’s more about a new challenge. He was in a team for 11 years, won seven championships, good relationships there.

“It’s just I think that the last step of his career he wants a new challenge. And obviously the last challenge being Ferrari, it is a nice thing to have the opportunity to do this.”

Despite the F1 2024 campaign still only being in its very early stages, already it is looking like Hamilton’s pursuit of that record-breaking eighth World Championship will roll over into his Ferrari career.

And Steiner says we cannot rule Hamilton out of reaching that milestone in Ferrari red, especially considering that the landscape is set to change in 2026 with the introduction of new chassis and power unit regulations.

“I think nothing is impossible,” said Steiner on the prospect of Hamilton becoming an eight-time World Champion.

“And as you well know in 2026, there is a complete new regulation, engine and chassis wise.

“So the cars are being redone then and if he got a little bit of luck and is at the right place, that Ferrari produces a good car, it could be possible that he gets his eighth championship.”

Hamilton has not tasted victory in Formula 1 since his 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix triumph.

