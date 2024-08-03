Guenther Steiner remains convinced that Lewis Hamilton is not out of the F1 2024 title hunt, despite receiving the “shortest answer I could get” after asking him about his chances.

After a tricky opening few years in Formula 1’s ground effect era, Mercedes have found their feet once more and are back to their winning ways, having claimed three victories from their last four outings heading into the summer break.

Lewis Hamilton may not, but Guenther Steiner believes in title chances

Two of those victories have been claimed by Hamilton – at Silverstone and Spa – so immediately after the Belgian GP, Steiner would ask Hamilton whether he thought the quest for a record-breaking eighth World Championship was on in F1 2024?

Steiner asked: “You for sure must be pumped up now for what is coming after the summer break, because your car, your team is performing very good, not only now, but the last races, so, do you think you can go for the Championship?”

To that, Hamilton replied, with a smile: “Erm, no.”

Steiner, speaking on The Red Flags Podcast, would react to that Hamilton response.

“That was the shortest answer I could get,” said Steiner.

“No. It was like this…no. Alright then buddy.”

More Lewis Hamilton news as F1 2024 reaches the summer break

👉 David Coulthard’s ‘frank’ verdict on Lewis Hamilton after Mercedes strategy frustration

👉 Revealed: Winners and losers from the first half of the F1 2024 season

Steiner though does believe that Hamilton is in the hunt, despite being 127 points behind Drivers’ Championship leader Max Verstappen with 10 rounds to go.

He pointed not only to Mercedes’ improved performance, but also argued “McLaren is continuing to make mistakes”, which could open the door for Hamilton and Mercedes.

“I think if he continues to drive like this…I mean he’s pretty good,” said Steiner when asked if he really thinks Hamilton has a shot at the title?

“The Mercedes was the best car there [at Spa] you know.

“I think the second half of the season will be very interesting, because I think McLaren is continuing to make mistakes.

“So they just got there, the Mercedes is getting better and better race by race.”

McLaren are the biggest threat to Red Bull at present in the Championship standings, having whittled Red Bull’s Constructors’ lead down to 42 points, while McLaren’s Lando Norris is P2 in the Drivers’ Championship and 78 points behind Verstappen.

Read next: Nico Rosberg’s F1 solution for ‘Max Verstappen-level’ Mercedes contender Kimi Antonelli