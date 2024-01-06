Guenther Steiner: ‘Magnussen and Hulkenberg could win in Red Bull car’

Adrian Newey would be top of Haas boss Guenther Steiner’s fantasy shopping list, as Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen could win in his Red Bull creation.

Red Bull unleashed a record-breaking display of dominance upon the competition in F1 2023, winning 21 of the 22 grands prix held.

Only a shock off-weekend in Singapore cost them the undefeated season, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz instead emerging victorious at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Guenther Steiner sees winning drivers in his ranks with a Red Bull

While Red Bull comfortably topped the Constructors’ Championship, scoring more than double the points of runner-up Mercedes to retain their crown, Haas unfortunately found themselves all the way down at the other end, finishing P10 and last.

It is no surprise then that Red Bull’s design guru Adrian Newey, who has designed title-winning cars for Williams and McLaren before Red Bull, is right at the top of Guenther Steiner’s fantasy shopping list.

Asked in a Q and A with The Athletic which one person currently working in F1 he would bring to his team if he could do so for free, Steiner was clear in his mind that Newey would be that person.

Then, those title-worthy designs could come Haas’ way, Steiner claiming both Haas drivers, Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, could pick up wins driving that Red Bull RB19.

“I will take Adrian Newey because I’m sure he can make a car which can win,” said Steiner. “The answer is quite obvious.

“Even if you take Max [Verstappen] with our car, we wouldn’t win. I think if we had a Red Bull, Nico would win races and Kevin.”

Max Verstappen identifies weakness dooming Haas

Verstappen also has been using Haas as an example recently when talking about the all-round weapon that was the Red Bull RB19.

Stressing that Hulkenberg and Magnussen are no “idiots”, Verstappen explained that a challenger which looks after its tyres is key to success in F1’s ground effect era, this Haas’ long-standing Achilles’ Heel.

“You definitely need a car that takes good care of the tyres,” Verstappen told Auto Motor und Sport. “Otherwise you’re doomed.

“You can see it at Haas. I don’t think Nico and Kevin are idiots. If the car overloads the tyres, there’s not much you can do.

“First of all, you need the foundation – and that’s the car. As a driver, you can find one or two tenths of a second per lap by paying more attention to the tyres.”

Haas’ technical partnership with Ferrari means they will very much be hoping the Scuderia can take the fight to Red Bull in F1 2024, as such a clear performance gain would also be a major boost for the American outfit.

