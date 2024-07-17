Guenther Steiner makes feelings clear on Gene Haas and Mick Schumacher

In a word association game, former Haas Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner didn’t hold back his true feelings about some of his former colleagues — including Gene Haas.

Guenther Steiner, who was let go from Haas F1 at the start of 2024 and replaced by Ayao Komatsu, has become quite the pundit in this next phase of his career, but that isn’t going to stop him from telling everyone how he really feels.

Guenther Steiner: “I don’t miss anything about him”

Steiner joined TalkSport for a word association game, where he was asked to offer a word (or a phrase) about certain individuals. While the game started off easily, with Steiner asked about drivers like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Almost immediately, though, the interviewee asked Steiner for a word association regarding Gene Haas.

“Former boss,” Steiner said, before adding and emphasizing, “Former.”

Then, when asked if he missed the American businessman, Steiner responded, “I don’t miss anything about him.”

A war of words at Haas F1

Steiner was equally candid when the name “Mick Schumacher” was thrown into the ring. His immediate association with the former F1 driver was, “A lot of wrecked cars and a lot of headache.”

However, Steiner tempered those tough words by adding, “but a nice kid.”

While we don’t know for sure what happened when Gene Haas let go of Guenther Steiner, it’s clear that there is no love lost between the duo.

When Steiner was ultimately fired, Gene Haas clearly stated that the team’s lack of performance was a significant issue for him, and that he felt it was time to place a more technical-minded person — Ayao Komatsu — in the team principal role.

Further, in the aftermath of the British Grand Prix, Haas was asked why he felt the team was in need of a drastic shake-up before the start of the 2024 season, and he responded, “We had four years of almost being dead last, so that was enough to motivate me.”

Since his departure from the Haas F1 outfit, Steiner has been making a tidy career out of TV work and punditry, something he elaborated on further when asked him what’s next.

“I’m actually enjoying life, in the moment, what I’m doing,” Steiner said. “I never know what is next, I don’t have a plan, I want to be there and then.

“Things keep on coming. I’m doing quite a lot of TV work and stuff like this in the moment, staying in F1.

“Next big thing? I don’t know.”

