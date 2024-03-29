Guenther Steiner believes that, if Max Verstappen did make an unlikely exit from Red Bull at the end of this year, Mercedes would be his destination.

Verstappen’s future has suddenly become a topic of conversation after off-track issues at Red Bull have continued into the season, with Verstappen’s father Jos having publicly spoken out against the future of team principal Christian Horner on separate occasions.

Max Verstappen could make unlikely Mercedes move, if he cuts Red Bull ties

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has made no secret of putting Verstappen at the top of his wishlist to replace the departing Lewis Hamilton at the end of 2024, but the Dutchman himself has responded by saying it is his “intention” to see out the remainder of his current Red Bull deal, which runs until 2028.

Steiner explained that the situation at Red Bull appears to have “calmed down” in recent weeks, with tensions having reached a simmer in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in particular.

But all the while Red Bull are also supplying Verstappen with the dominant car, he also feels it is in “Max’s own interest” to stay.

“I think it has calmed down lately, what is going on there,” Steiner told Sky Sports of the latest goings-on at Red Bull.

“So I think, getting out of the contract would be not easy for him but, in the end, we don’t have insight to the contract.

“But I think it’s also a good team to be at, at this moment, so I think in Max’s own interest, I think he likes the car there, he likes the team, so if there is not anything really disturbing him personally, I think he doesn’t really want to move.

“You know, he’s won so much with the team, the team gave him the opportunity in the beginning to get into Formula 1, so I think if they get the personal relationships going again, he will be staying.”

When asked if the likes of Mercedes or even Aston Martin could be tempted to make a move for the three-time World Champion, the former Haas team boss explained that Verstappen won’t exactly be short of suitors.

Given the established links between Verstappen and Mercedes however, there may be a possibility of him going there – should he decide to switch from Red Bull.

“I think everyone in Formula 1 at the moment is interested in Max Verstappen, it’s more like where he wants to go,” Steiner said.

“And you said the two candidates where potentially he could go, it could be Mercedes, which obviously has got a free seat because Lewis is going to Ferrari, but I mean Aston Martin as well is a possibility, but I think if Max goes somewhere, I guess he would go to Mercedes.”

