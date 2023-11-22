Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is to be involved in the production of a fictional comedy television show based on his antics in Netflix’s Drive to Survive, it has emerged.

Steiner’s popularity has soared since the launch of the F1-based Netflix docuseries in 2019, with his emotional outbursts and colourful language winning masses of fans.

Earlier this year the Haas boss published his first book detailing the events of the team’s 2022 season, with Steiner now set to move into the world of TV production.

Guenther Steiner: Coming to another screen near you

As reported by Deadline, Steiner is involved in plans by American TV station CBS to produce “a single-camera workplace comedy” with a lead character based on the Haas team principal.

The project is said to be in the very early stages of planning with no writer or studio involved, but Steiner is set to contribute as a non-writing executive producer.

Earlier this year, Steiner spoke of his surprise about his newfound rockstar status in an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher.

He said: “I never tried to be this, what I got to. When I started in 2016, I never tried to be this guy, where everybody knows my name and shouts my name. It’s a little bit weird to me.

“I never tried to be it. But on the other side, I think it is good for Formula 1, not because of me, but because of the whole business growing because then we make it sustainable.

“If you’re a niche sport, you’re always on the edge. When does it go away? Motorsport is very difficult to keep alive because it costs a lot of money. Look at IndyCar, it is a niche sport.

“I think it’s good in general for Formula 1 and, obviously, I ended up playing a role in this one. So you have to live with that, you cannot now say, ‘Oh, I didn’t want this,’ and run away.

“It happened and now I have to deal with it. Would it be nicer sometimes to walk in without being asked for selfies and autographs? Yeah. But if it is there, you have to do it.”

After finishing a respectable eighth in the 2022 Constructors’ Championship, Haas find themselves at the bottom of the standings ahead of this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The team sit four points adrift of fellow Ferrari customers Alfa Romeo having scored just 12 points this season.

Despite introducing a major upgrade package in Austin last month, Haas have failed to score a point since Kevin Magnussen finished 10th in September’s Singapore GP.

