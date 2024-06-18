Former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner has joked “there’ll be no one left soon” at Alpine before tipping the Enstone team to “get back” after a trying start to 2024.

After Alain Prost and Laurent Rossi, last season Alpine said goodbye to Otmar Szafnauer and Alan Permane on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix with Bruno Famin installed as interim team boss.

Guenther Steiner weighs in on Flavio Briatore to Alpine rumour

It’s a role he held onto into 2024, named as the F1 outfit’s team principal, but overseeing one of their worst starts to a championship with the team scoring just five points in nine races.

That’s led to rumours Renault Group CEO Luca di Meo has lined up former Renault championship-winning team boss Flavio Briatore for a special advisor role.

Alpine refused to confirm or deny the rumours, saying in a brief statement: “As a team, we are in frequent contact with a number of industry experts in pursuit of improving overall performance.

“We consider all relevant inputs and, when appropriate, seek advice from people with experience and previous success. We cannot comment on any individual matters.”

Steiner, though, cannot see it happening.

“I don’t think Flavio wants to come back,” he told The Red Flags podcast. “I think Flavio, last time he ran a team was 20 years ago and he knows that things have changed.

“He also doesn’t want a 24/7 job anymore, he’s pretty happy to be in Monaco and enjoying life.

“What does that [special advisor] mean? I don’t know. What does advisor mean? And if you’re special, what does that mean?”

Guenther Steiner reveals potential Alpine candidate ‘nobody mentions’

This season Alpine have scored just five points with the team eventually getting off the mark at round six, Miami, after taking weight off the A524.

Asked whether Alpine really ‘want success given they’re chopping heads off’, the former Haas team principal quipped: “There’ll be no one left soon!”

But on a more serious note, he added: “They will get back. Luca di Meo came out last week saying the team is not for sale. He was pretty upset about that and sent a strong message to the world that the team is not for sale.

“There is always talk if someone is struggling, especially a big car manufacturer because there are so many politics played in the company that you never know what is happening.

“But he was quite adamant it is not for sale.”

Instead Alpine are pushing on with their plans for the future, which include deciding their 2025 line-up.

With Esteban Ocon out at the end of the year, Alpine have one seat available although there could be two with Pierre Gasly’s future undecided.

Steiner reckons Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, although heavily tipped to join Williams or Audi, could yet sign with the Enstone team.

“Never say never,” he said. “It was never mentioned but if Renault [Alpine] can explain… For Carlos the most important thing is where are we in 2026? 2025 he knows he can look at the cars and find the best option.

“But there is not a good one out for him at the moment for 2025. Sauber or Williams? Will he be on the podium with them?

“I don’t know what Renault is going to do but I’m pretty sure they’re speaking with Carlos. But nobody mentions it.”

