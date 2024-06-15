Irked by Guenther Steiner’s latest comments about Mick Schumacher, Ralf Schumacher and Timo Glock have called out Steiner’s “record as team boss” in light of Haas’ improved results.

Last December, 12 months after parting ways with Mick Schumacher, Steiner found himself without a job after Haas team owner Gene Haas informed him that his contract would not be renewed.

Guenther Steiner accused of ‘preventing’ Mick Schumacher’s F1 return

Having finished bottom of the log twice in three seasons, Haas made the call to replace Steiner with Ayao Komatsu, opting for a more technical focus while the former team boss was quickly snapped up as a pundit.

But his days of standing side-by-side with Schumacher for RTL are over after the German told the broadcaster he’s no longer willing to work with the Italian.

The reason? Steiner’s on-going criticism of Mick Schumacher.

Speaking on The Red Flag podcast, he told Alpine “not” to sign the German as Esteban Ocon’s replacement.

“You need to get the best driver you know is out there,” he added. “I think there are people showing that they’re very good. And as a works team, you need to do the best you can.”

The 25-year-old’s uncle was fuming.

“The unspeakable topic,” he told F1-Insider.com. “Our good friend Guenther Steiner: I don’t understand these senseless sideswipes.

“I’m slowly getting the feeling that he wants to prevent it [Mick returning to F1].

“What would happen if Mick performed well in a possible return to Formula 1 – then Steiner would not be in a good light.”

Then, touching on Haas’ improved form, he hit out: “Perhaps Mr Steiner should think about why the team is better now?”

Such is Schumacher’s ire with Steiner he’s told RTL he won’t work with the Italian.

“RTL knows my opinion, and so does Mr Steiner. There will be no more joint appearances in front of the camera,” he said. “In Bahrain I still subordinated myself to the common cause, but now that is no longer possible. I am consistent in this regard.”

How the 2025 F1 grid is shaping up

👉 The eight drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

Guenther Steiner told to ‘act a bit more cleverly’

But it is not just Schumacher who is irked by Steiner’s criticism of Mick Schumacher.

Former F1 driver turned pundit Timo Glock weighed in on Ralf Schumacher’s comments about Steiner, saying he “agrees” with his compatriot.

“One should stop kicking him again and again. What is the point of it?” he added to Formel1.

“He should clean up his own backyard. When you look at Guenther Steiner’s record as team boss, you can doubt it, you have to doubt it. Because at the moment the Haas team is doing a very, very good job without him.

“These are all things, what’s the point? I think he should act a bit more cleverly. But that’s, yes, typical Guenther Steiner. As I said, sweep in front of his own door.

“Of course, there are several drivers queuing up and trying to position themselves. But I think Mick has shown that he has Formula 1 experience, that he is fast. And with the right environment, I think he would be the right man for the cockpit.”

Read next: Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!