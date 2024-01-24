Guenther Steiner set to reveal juicy Haas details with second book confirmed

Guenther Steiner has confirmed that he is working on a second book, following the runaway success of his first, Surviving to Drive.

The now-former Haas team principal’s first book sold in excess of 150,000 copies as he told tales of his time in the F1 paddock, with his star having risen as one of the key figures in Netflix docuseries, Drive to Survive.

Steiner saw his association with Haas end recently after his contract as team principal was not renewed, with Ayao Komatsu stepping up to replace him from within for the season ahead.

Guenther Steiner confirms second book is in the works

Such has been Steiner’s popularity in the United States in particular, American TV network CBS is planning a workplace sitcom with Steiner as a non-writing producer.

With his unfiltered, no-nonsense style having proven popular, his first book was a smash hit when it was released last year.

As a result, he has now revealed that a sequel is already in the works, with Steiner working alongside a ghostwriter to prepare another book – and with a recent change in events, he admitted that the plot of the book has now taken something of a turn.

“We are working on the second book at the moment,” Steiner confirmed to Motorsport.com.

“That was planned already before. Now, obviously, the story maybe changes a little bit!”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024 calendar: Car launch dates, pre-season testing, TV schedule

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

The former Haas team boss took part in book signings of his first memoir, meeting fans face-to-face as he signed copies.

While he’s used to seeing fans at races, meeting people who were reading about him was something different altogether – and enjoyable.

“It was a completely new experience,” he added. “And I learned a lot about how some industries work, how things are done because I was never exposed to this before.

“And I actually enjoyed working with the writer, he is a cool dude, we had good fun. And he had good fun as well.

“He said hanging out with me was always good fun because it was never the pressure of ‘we need to do this’. It all came very organically.”

Read next: Ranked: Five locations F1 should race at next after Madrid Grand Prix addition