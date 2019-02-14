Esteban Gutierrez takes on Mercedes development role

Former Sauber and Haas driver Esteban Gutierrez is officially Mercedes’ development driver for the 2019 F1 season.

Dropped by Haas at the end of the 2016 season, Gutierrez tried his hand at both Formula E and the IndyCar Series.

However, unable to land a full time race seat in either series, he signed on as a Mercedes F1 test driver for 2018.

His role at the team was put in jeopardy when Mercedes announced Esteban Ocon as their test and reserve driver for this year’s championship.

Gutierrez, though, will remain at the team in a development role.

Es un orgullo para mÍ continuar con @mercedesamgf1 Estaré como piloto oficial de desarrollo y tengo la meta de ayudarlo a conquistar su sexto título consecutivo en la F1!#F1 #Mercedes #Champions #Driver #racing pic.twitter.com/7M5dTK41wF — Esteban Gutierrez (@EstebanGtz) February 13, 2019

The Mexican driver is not expected to spend any time on the track with his main focus being simulator work.

