Esteban Gutierrez's name in the hat for Williams seat

Formula 1 could have two Mexican racers on the grid next season with Esteban Gutierrez putting his name into the hat for the second Williams race-seat.

The former Sauber and Haas driver has been out of Formula 1 for two years, dropped by Haas at the end of a point-less 2016 season.

He is, however, hoping to return next year.

“I am working very hard, I’ve been preparing a lot this year, I am very motivated,” Gutierrez told Autosport.

“I’ve been working with Mercedes, a very professional team, actively on the simulator, doing different things, and I am really positive about the future.

“I think I feel like I have a lot to give in Formula 1, and I am very motivated for it.

“I have chances, I am here.

“At the beginning of the year I was not involved with a Formula 1 team and now I am with Mercedes, which is at the moment one of the most important teams in Formula 1.

“I’ve been working very hard, it hasn’t been easy, but I am really positive about the future.

“I think there is a lot to come in my career, and there is a lot I can give as well.”

He added: “When you go through those difficult moments it makes you grow a lot as a person and as a professional.

“I know what I want today, and that is the reason why I am here.”

Williams is the most likely destination for the 27-year-old, who comes with backing from several Mexican sponsors.

Asked about possibly joining Williams at what is a low point in the team’s history, he replied: “It is a great team. It is one of the most respected teams in Formula 1.

“I think they’ve had difficult years, but the people they have and the team they are I am pretty sure they can recover pretty well.”

Williams have already signed George Russell for next season with Sergey Sirotkin and Esteban Ocon also in the running for the second seat.

Follow all the action from the Mexican Grand Prix via our live race centre