The proposed rule for F1 2026 that would be a ‘killer’ for ‘small teams’

Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu has spoken out against an apparent proposal to implement a do-it-yourself ruling on component design based on championship position from F1 2026.

Haas utilises a unique model for its Formula 1 team, with its chassis built by Dallara and all permittable parts bought from Ferrari. But, from F1 2026, could they be forced to change path?

Haas brand proposed F1 2026 DIY rule ‘killer’

From 2026, new regulations will come into effect in Formula 1, with the cars set to become smaller and lighter by 30kgs, while the new power units will feature a 50/50 split between electrical power and an internal combustion engine running on fully sustainable biofuels.

And as per a report from Auto Motor und Sport, Aston Martin, Williams and Alpine are calling for a requirement for teams to make more of their components themselves, with a proposal to go to vote for the F1 2026 regulations which would mandate a customer team that finishes in the top five in the Constructors’ Championship to build all its own components, with three years allotted for the process.

It is safe to say that Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu is not in favour.

“That would be a killer for the small teams,” he stressed. “If Formula 1 wants as many teams as possible to be competitive, then it will reject this rule.

“What could be better for the sport if David wins against Goliath?

“What fan cares whether the gearbox or the suspension comes from Ferrari or us?”

Komatsu also made it clear that the Haas model does not offer a competitive advantage under F1’s cost cap era.

“We are given a nominal equivalent value in the budget cap for the components we buy. This is so high that we have no advantage,” he clarified.

F1 2026 regulations explained

Haas sit P7 in the current F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship standings, three points behind Alpine.

One final season awaits with the current regulations before F1 2026 arrives, though the new engines are giving 13-time F1 race winner David Coulthard cause for concern.

“I’m concerned about the 50/50 split between internal combustion engine and the electrical energy deployment that we’ll see in ’26,” said Coulthard on the Formula For Success podcast.

“But, got to have an open mind. You can’t write these things off until you’ve actually seen how it delivers.”

