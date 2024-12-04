Haas have confirmed the first outing for Esteban Ocon will take place in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi, along with Toyota’s World Endurance Championship driver Ryo Hirakawa.

Hirakawa, two times a WEC champion with Toyota Gazoo Racing, will also be taking part in FP1 at Yas Marina as part of his reserve duties with McLaren, before heading over to the Haas garage for post-season testing in the following days.

First Esteban Ocon outing confirmed for Haas after early Alpine departure

Ocon and Alpine confirmed they would be splitting a race early after the Qatar Grand Prix, with the change of plans set out in order for the Frenchman to be able to get to work with his new team as early as possible.

Jack Doohan, Ocon’s Alpine replacement, will step up for the weekend in Abu Dhabi, but Ocon will still be present in the paddock at Yas Marina as he takes part in post-season testing for Haas the following Wednesday.

While Hirakawa is a McLaren reserve, Haas’ new technical partnership with Toyota announced earlier this year will see the two brands closely collaborate across their racing series, with Hirakawa getting the opportunity to drive two different Formula 1 cars within the space of a few days.

The 30-year-old has won the Hypercar class title as a Toyota driver in both 2022 and 2023 with Toyota – along with the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans, alongside former Toro Rosso drivers Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley.

Ocon released a statement on Tuesday in the wake of his early Alpine departure, which clarified that he had not intended for his stint with the Enstone-based constructor to finish in such a way, but it has now been confirmed he will get a headstart on his F1 2025 plans with Haas.

“I would like to first and foremost thank the mechanics and engineers across all functions at the track, Enstone, and Viry-Châtillon who have raced alongside me these last five seasons. We have shared so much together, and I am proud to call many of you my friends,” Ocon wrote.

“I leave Alpine/Renault with great memories and the pride of having been the driver who brought the team’s best results since its return to the sport, climbing the top two steps of the podium in Bahrain, Hungary, and Brazil.

“It was also an honour to play a part in finishing P4 in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022. I know how much all of those moments meant for everybody and feeling that sense of achievement and joy alongside the team is what I am taking away with me.

“It has not been an easy year on track for the team and the second part of the season has been especially difficult. For various reasons.

“I do not regret a single thing knowing I gave it 100% every single session. Like I always have.

“To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologise that I will not be able come see you in person and have a proper farewell. As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week. I was looking forward to both of those things.

“This is not how I wanted things to end.

“That said, the world of F1 is small and I am sure I will see many of you again soon.

“I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at this week’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

