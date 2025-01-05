Having left Alpine for Haas over the winter, Esteban Ocon’s new start in Formula 1 has prompted him to splurge on a new Ferrari.

The French driver moves across to the Ferrari-powered Haas team for the F1 2025 season and has taken the opportunity to purchase a brand new Ferrari 296 GTB.

Ocon was recently announced as a brand ambassador for the French Ferrari dealership Groupe Charles Pozzi, with the dealership taking to social media to showcase Ocon arriving to pick up his new machine. Given the relationship between the dealership and Ocon, it’s highly unlikely Ocon paid full retail price, although the details of the purchase haven’t been made public.

Decked out in the stunning Rosso Fiorano colour, Ocon – winner of the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix – couldn’t hide his smile as he explored the interior of his new machine, and examined the sporty bodywork of the hybrid sportscar.

The Assetto Fiorano is the track-focused variant of the plug-in hybrid two-seater, which is powered by a 3-litre twin-turbo V6 with 650bhp, combined with a 123kW electric motor to boost output to 819bhp in total.

The car does 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds, with a top speed indicated as 205mph.

“A champion deserves nothing less than excellence,” the Charles Pozzi group posted on Instagram.

“We are proud to deliver this stunning Ferrari 296 GTB with Assetto Fiorano package to our ambassador, the French Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon.

“Thank you, Esteban, for choosing Charles Pozzi for this unforgettable moment. Wishing you thrilling moments behind the wheel of this Ferrari.”

While Ocon is moving to a Ferrari-powered team for F1 2025, the 296 GTB isn’t his new company car.

Ocon has spent the last couple of years using an Alpine A110 as his company car while driving for the French team.

Amusingly, his former team became aware of his talks with a rival team when Ocon headed along to Williams for an informal seat fitting ahead of the 2024 British Grand Prix. Ocon’s future was not certain at that point, and his visit to Williams was noticed by the Alpine team, who had already confirmed the intent to part ways with the French driver.

Former Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski told Viaplay Poland: “He was in Enstone before the Silverstone race and when he’s there, he drives an Alpine that was lent to him as a company car.

“But these cars have trackers, the GPS. So it turned out that his Alpine car was parked in Williams’ parking lot for five hours during Esteban’s stay in Great Britain, and this is how everyone at Alpine found out that Esteban spent half a day there.”

Ocon since signed with the Haas team, where he will lead the American squad’s charge in F1 2025. His teammate will be rookie driver Oliver Bearman.

