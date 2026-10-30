Haas boss Ayao Komatsu has expressed certainty that Oliver Bearman will remain with the team in 2027, despite the continued delay over a new contract being agreed.

The Kannapolis-based squad announced earlier this month that Rafael Camara, 21, will make the step up to Formula 1 with the squad next season on a multi-year deal.

Oliver Bearman awaits Haas contract extension

The expectation is that Camara will race alongside fellow Ferrari prospect Bearman, who’s accrued 44 starts with Haas to date since his debut with the team in Baku in 2024.

But while the incumbent Esteban Ocon has communicated that he will be leaving at the end of this campaign, Haas is still to confirm Bearman as Camara’s teammate.

However, when quizzed on the situation in the lead-up to this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, Bearman emphasised that his intention is to pen an extension with Haas.

“I think it’s very clear. I want to continue with Haas,” he said. “That’s definitely my goal.

“There are a few things in the background that we’re working on, but it’s been very clear that continuing with Haas will be my target, and we’re just finalising a few things on that front.”

More reaction to the Mexican GP on PlanetF1.com

Bearman, who has divulged that Ferrari continues to have an active role in where he is placed, admitted he would have preferred to have had his future resolved much earlier in the year.

Asked when news can be expected, the Briton added: “I don’t know, to be honest. It’s not really in my hands; I can tell you that.

“If it was up to me, it would have already been announced a long time ago. But there are a few bigger-picture things that we’re working on.”

Komatsu has since revealed that undisclosed contractual details have prompted the hold-up, but he doesn’t envisage that preventing an agreement from being reached.

“It’s all on the contractual side,” Komatsu told Sky Sports F1 during the opening practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

“Honestly, I don’t see any issues. We will get it done, for sure.”

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