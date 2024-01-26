Final F1 2024 launch confirmed as Haas give short notice for VF-24 reveal

Haas have announced that the VF-24, their 2024 challenger, will be launched on Friday 2 February – becoming the first F1 car to be launched in 2024.

While McLaren have already unveiled their 2024 livery, Haas were the last team to confirm their launch date but will be the first team to break cover on their car for the season ahead.

A time of 9am EST [2pm GMT] has been confirmed for the Haas launch, which will be the team’s first in the post-Guenther Steiner era at the helm.

Haas unveil February 2 launch date for VF-24

Haas finished bottom of the Constructors’ standings last season as their 2023 car struggled to maintain its tyre life during races, despite promising one-lap pace.

This has led to significant changes behind the scenes, not least the non-renewal of the contract of long-serving team principal Steiner – as Ayao Komatsu steps up to take the reins for the season ahead.

There is consistency in the driving department however, with Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen having been confirmed to be behind the wheel for the team once again in 2024.

F1 2024 launch dates in full

Haas: February 2

Williams: February 5

Stake F1: February 5

Alpine: February 7

Visa Cash App RB: February 8

Aston Martin: February 12

Ferrari: February 13

McLaren: February 14 [car launch, livery launched on January 16]

Mercedes: February 14

Red Bull: February 15

