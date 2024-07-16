Esteban Ocon has reportedly signed for Haas for the F1 2025 season, meaning Kevin Magnussen would have to make way from his current cockpit next year.

Haas announced ahead of the British Grand Prix they would be placing a rookie in one of their cars in Oliver Bearman, the Ferrari junior arriving to replace Nico Hulkenberg, but multiple reports now claim that outgoing Alpine driver Ocon has now penned terms to join Haas from next season and an announcement is said to be ‘imminent’.

Ocon has been widely linked to join Haas from next year after it was announced earlier this season he would be leaving Alpine after a five-year stint with Team Enstone, and it is now being widely reported that he has signed a contract that will see him partner Bearman next year.

This move, if confirmed, would see Magnussen looking elsewhere to remain on the grid next season, with Sauber, Alpine and Williams as potential calling points over discussing a contract, with Mercedes and VCARB also having seats uncontracted for next season as it stands.

When asked about his future at Silverstone, Ocon was notably complimentary about Haas and their recent upturn in form, having secured points at each of the last two races – Hulkenberg finishing sixth twice in a row.

“They’ve been improving a lot which is for sure an example for every other team, how they’re doing it at the moment,” he told media including PlanetF1.com at Silverstone when asked about Haas and their recent improvements.

But when asked specifically about his future, while he acknowledged there were positive discussions taking place in the background, he had nothing to confirm at the time of the last race.

“There’s nothing more to say on that,” he said. “We are obviously working on my future, there are good discussions going on and I hope that I will be able to announce very soon.”

Haas are currently 18 points ahead of Alpine in the Constructors’ Championship, with the two teams separated by one place at the halfway stage of the season.

