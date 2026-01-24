Haas has completed its first laps of the F1 2026 season at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track.

Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman was at the wheel as the team completed its first shakedown with the VF-26 ahead of the start of Barcelona testing on Monday.

Haas completes first VF-26 laps with Fiorano shakedown

Haas, which utilises access to certain Ferrari facilities at Maranello through the nature of its customer deal with the team, was able to bring its new car to the team’s test track to complete its first laps of the F1 2026 campaign.

Bearman, who is heading into his second full season in Formula 1, was behind the wheel as the team collected its first laps of F1 2026 with teammate Esteban Ocon watching on.

The team did not specify whether or not it had used an allocated filming day to complete up to 200km with its new car, or a demonstration run that allowed it to run up to 15km, which would still be enough to ensure major parts of the car work as planned.

Haas shared an image of Bearman leaving the Shell-branded garage at Fiorano for a run on wet tyres, with team members surrounding the car ahead of its departure.

Haas will be expanding its working relationship with Toyota through its Gazoo Racing division with a title partnership beginning in 2026.

Despite that, team principal Ayao Komatsu confirmed the fundamental basis of its foundational relationship with Ferrari will remain and that there will be no crossover between the two.

Asked if the nature of how Haas will work with Ferrari will change upon Toyota’s increased involvement, Komatsu told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: “It really doesn’t change.

“Like I said from day one, our existence, really, the foundation is Ferrari. Without Ferrari collaboration, we’re not going to be here.

“When we are increasing [Toyota involvement], one of the first questions Akio [Toyoda, Toyota chairman] asked me is: ‘Is Ferrari going to be okay with this?’

“So it’s not like Toyota is trying to step into where Ferrari is working with us.

“There are certain areas, obviously, in the regulations that Ferrari can help us, certain areas in the regulations that Ferrari cannot help us because they are our competitor – and those are the areas where we are working together with Toyota and TGR, so there’s no issue in that regard at all.”

Haas will head next to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to take part in pre-season shakedown running, with a five-day window in which teams can run for up to three days across January 26-30.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Mat Coch

