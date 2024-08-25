Haas F1 are seeing their equipment trucks held at Zandvoort as an ongoing case against former sponsors Uralkali has seen them halted at the circuit.

Haas were ordered to pay their former title sponsors a part of a reported $13m fee brought to the team, after they ceased their relationship following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Explained: Why Haas trucks will not be stuck at Zandvoort for long

Russian fertiliser company Uralkali, part-owned by Dmitry Mazepin, became title sponsors of the team in 2021 and part of the deal saw them have his son, Nikita drive for Haas that year.

But following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the team cancelled their contracts with Mazepin and Uralkali, and a Swiss arbitration court ruled in the company’s favour after it claimed no money had been paid back to them after it had already paid Haas as part of its sponsorship obligations for 2022.

Haas accepted the ruling, and in a statement given to PlanetF1.com, confirmed it would be paying the company in full.

“Haas fully intends to pay to Uralkali all amounts due pursuant to the arbitration award, and there is no dispute over the amounts owed,” it read.

“Haas has been working with its lawyers to ensure payment will comply with all relevant U.S., EU, UK and Swiss sanctions laws and regulations. We will continue working with Uralkali in the coming days to resolve this matter definitively.”

After the Dutch Grand Prix, Haas’ trucks had been loaded with the team’s equipment to be taken to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, but a Haas spokesperson confirmed to PlanetF1.com that the trucks will be unable to leave the circuit on Sunday night.

PlanetF1.com understands the wait for the team to get on the road to Monza will not be a long one, however, with relevant payments having already been sent to Uralkali, which need to clear before they can leave Zandvoort.

Once the payment has been acknowledged, the team will be able to get on the move to the next race, and PlanetF1.com understands there are no concerns surrounding the team’s participation in the Italian Grand Prix next weekend.

