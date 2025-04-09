Haas F1 has confirmed its Automation division’s statement regarding the sweeping trade tariffs recently introduced by US President Donald Trump does not impact its Formula 1 operations.

The American team has bases in the UK and Italy alongside its official home in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and while the stock market in the United States having fallen dramatically in the wake of the Trump Administration’s new tariffs, PlanetF1.com understands the Formula 1 team is unaffected as it stands.

The tariffs brought in by the President in recent days, which have sent the stock market tumbling in the United States, having levied a base 10% tariff on all countries, rising dependent on the level of trade deficit each country has with the US.

As for how this may affect Haas F1, day-to-day operations in its Formula 1 team are set to be unaffected, without any change to its development plan or recruitment process.

How might Haas be affected by the new US tariffs?

Haas Automation’s statement in full in response to US tariffs

“Haas Automation is in the process of studying the full impact of tariffs on our operations. In recent days, we’ve seen a dramatic decrease in demand for our machine tools from both domestic and foreign customers.

“Out of caution, we have reduced production and eliminated overtime at our sole manufacturing plant in Oxnard, California, where we employ 1700 workers and have been in operation since 1983. We have also halted hiring and put new employment requisitions on hold.

“While tariffs will have a significant impact on Haas Automation’s business, we’re optimistic that the Trump Administration will come up with solutions to provide relief for U.S. manufacturers—solutions that will allow us to continue manufacturing Haas CNC machines in the U.S., while employing thousands of workers at our factory in Oxnard, California, and indirectly at Haas Factory Outlets across America.

“Haas is particularly concerned about the potential reduction of tariffs on machine tools from certain countries, such as Japan, Taiwan, and Korea, without a corresponding reduction in tariff rates for imported raw materials and components into the U.S.

“Such a scenario would be catastrophic to the $5 billion U.S. machine tool industry, which is a key component of U.S. national security.

“Machine tools are essential to the entire manufacturing infrastructure in the U.S. We expect the Trump Administration to follow through on its promise to protect American manufacturing by supporting the U.S. machine tool industry, specifically (1) tariff exemptions for raw materials and components vital to the U.S. machine tool industry, and (2) maintaining tariffs for imported machine tools.”

